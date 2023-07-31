Monday, July 31, 2023 – Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh has married her longtime partner Jean Todt in a ceremony in Switzerland – nearly two decades after the French businessman proposed to her.

Yeoh, 60, who earlier this year became the first woman of Asian descent to win the Academy Award for best actress, confirmed her marriage to Todt, 77, a former head of Ferrari, on Instagram over the weekend.

“19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come,” she wrote.

The post by the Malaysian actrrss included images of the two exchanging rings and another of them sitting cuddling on a bed decorated with flower petals.

A shot of a printed wedding message posted to Instagram by racing driver Felipe Massa, who was a guest at the ceremony, gave a glimpse into the long love story that led to last week’s nuptials.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES! Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the message read.

Yeoh broke into a new level of celebrity status this year for her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The movie is about the story of a Chinese immigrant and laundromat owner who finds herself at the center of a struggle in the multiverse. It won seven Oscars out of 11 nominations – including best picture – at the Academy Awards in March.

Her husband Todt, who made his name as a World Rally Championship co-driver, is also a former president of Formula 1’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile.

He currently serves as the United Nations Secretary General’s special envoy for road safety.