Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday night, July 4, to command attention with new sexy photos.
The 53-year-old Actress and singer was pictured posing in a plunging, salmon-colored swimsuit that flashed her perky cleavage.
The mother-of-two enjoyed the Fourth of July holiday in The Hamptons with her twins Emme and Max, 15, plus her husband Ben Affleck, and her stepkids.
They all attended an all-white bash hosted by billionaire CEO Michael Rubin.
