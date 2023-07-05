Wednesday July 5, 2023 – Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday night, July 4, to command attention with new sexy photos.

The 53-year-old Actress and singer was pictured posing in a plunging, salmon-colored swimsuit that flashed her perky cleavage.

The mother-of-two enjoyed the Fourth of July holiday in The Hamptons with her twins Emme and Max, 15, plus her husband Ben Affleck, and her stepkids.

They all attended an all-white bash hosted by billionaire CEO Michael Rubin.

