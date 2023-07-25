Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former Tahidi actress, Jackie Matubia, has taken to her Instagram stories to vent her frustrations about her romantic life, following her break up with her second baby daddy, Blessing Lung’aho.

The renowned media personality and actress expressed her dismay at having had terrible luck with men and listed various types she had encountered.

She wondered when she will get the right man in her life.

She wrote: “I’ve already met Mr. Player, Mr. Stupid, Mr. Idiot, Mr. Psycho, Mr. Cheap, Mr. Lazy, Mr. User, Mr. Know It All, Mr. Control Freak, and Mr. Stalker, Where the hell is Mr. right?” implying that she has yet to find the perfect partner.

The post comes at a time when Jackie is rumoured to have broken up with her celebrity baby daddy, Blessings Lung’aho.

She reportedly kicked him out of her house along Kiambu Road for failing to meet her financial needs.

He was also cheating on her with multiple ladies.

Blessing was also conspicuously missing on Jackie’s birthday which she hosted over the weekend, fueling speculations that they have parted ways.

Before she met Blessings, she was married to a pilot.

She divorced her ex-husband over infidelity.

