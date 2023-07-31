Monday, July 31, 2023 – American actress, Amanda Bynes is reportedly in a new mental health facility for inpatient treatment.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old former child star ‘checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment center in Orange County at the beginning of July.’

It came days after Bynes checked out of a Los Angeles-area outpatient program.

The outlet reported that the actress no longer wanted to live alone and sought a more therapeutic environment. It was also noted that the actress required more assistance than the former treatment was providing.

Insiders told the publication that Amanda, who rose to fame while starring on Nickelodeon in the late 90s, was introduced to the new center through her previous one.

Amanda likes being around a medical team, therapists, and other patients, because she’s able to have more social interaction.

At the new treatment center, the star is receiving around-the-clock care and regular therapy.

There are also activities to help Bynes hone skills to use when she checks out of the facility. Sources told TMZ it was Amanda who made the decision to switch up her care.

Last month the All That alum was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, two months after she was released from a mental health facility following a three-week stay.

Several days later, TMZ reported her psychiatric hold had been extended by at least one week as doctors attempted to stabilize her medication and therapy.

At the time, the site reported that Amanda functions well when she takes her medication but stops once she feels better, leading to a downward spiral.

When the star was previously under conservatorship, before ending in March 2022, her mother Lynn was responsible for making sure she took her prescribed medication.