Wednesday July 5, 2023 – American actress, Allison Mack, 40, who pleaded guilty over her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult group NXIVM, has been released from prison a year early.

Mack best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on Smallville, pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

She began serving a three-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in September 2021 and was released on Monday, according to federal prison records.

FCI Dublin is a low-security women’s prison perhaps most famous for holding actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for their roles in a college admissions scandal.

Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges.

Mack helped prosecutors mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included brainwashed women who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

In addition to Mack, members of the group included an heiress to the Seagram´s liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman, and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of ‘Dynasty’.

Mack went on to attack the cult leader Raniere and expressed ‘remorse and guilt’ before her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Mack started acting and modeling at the age of four but landed her first acting gig on a TV show when she was 15 and in 2001 went on to play Chloe Sullivan, the best friend of a young Clark Kent, in Smallville.

The series ran from 2001 to 2011 and earned Mack two Teen Choice Awards and multiple TV award nominations. It was while Smallville was filming that Mack first attended a NXIVM meeting back in 2007.

Prosecutors say the secret society was comprised of brainwashed female ‘slaves’ who were blackmailed into having sex with him, following dangerously restrictive diets and being branded with his initials.

Mack became a master, as well as Raniere’s slave, around 2016.

In her role in the cult, Mack admitted that at Raniere’s direction, she obtained compromising information and images of two unidentified women – called ‘collateral’ within the group – that she threatened to make public if they didn’t perform ‘so-called acts of love.’

Prosecutors also said Mack ordered victims ‘to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere’.

As an investigation into NXIVM was underway in 2017, Raniere and Mack were among those who fled to Mexico to try to reconstitute the group there.

He was arrested at a luxury villa in Puerto Vallarta and sent back to the US in March 2018.

Mack was arrested a few days later in New York and charged with racketeering conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking.

After being released on bond, Mack was ordered to cut all communication with NXIVM members including her wife and fellow NXIVM member Nicki Clyne.

The pair married in 2017 but Mack filed for divorce in December last year.