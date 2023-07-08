Saturday July 8, 2023 – British actor, John Boyega has revealed his unwell co-star Jamie Foxx is ‘all good’ as he continues to recover from a medical emergency amid his mystery health battle.

Boyega, 31, who stars alongside Foxx, 55, in new film They Cloned Tyrone sparked concern earlier this month when he revealed he ‘hadn’t heard’ from the actor following his mystery medical emergency back in April.

Speaking to ET Canada, Boyega said of Foxx: ‘He’s all good. He’s all good’ when asked if he’s spoken to the actor lately. ‘So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to.’

Fellow co-star Teyonnah Parris said: ‘Giving people space to heal how they need to do.’

Last month Boyega tol People: ‘He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.

‘I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.’

Datari Turner, who co-produced the film alongside Foxx said: ‘He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good. [Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday.

‘John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon.’

This comes just weeks after Boyega had said ‘no one has heard from’ the actor since he was hospitalized for a mystery medical emergency in early April this year.

‘No one has heard from Jamie,’ Boyega told Entertainment Tonight.

‘I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with. I just wish him all the best.’

Saying that there has been some ‘missed calls’ from Boyega to Foxx, he added: ‘I’ve been calling, I am just going to keep on calling.’

Foxx suffered a ‘medical complication’ April 11, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx – and fans have been concerned for his wellbeing ever since.

‘Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said at the time. ‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.’

Foxx, who was born Eric Bishop, was filming the action-comedy Back In Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta, Georgia, in April when he was admitted to hospital.

The actor has been treated at a facility in Chicago, which specializes in treatment for adults with ‘severe complex conditions’, including stroke recovery – although it has not been revealed what condition Foxx is suffering from.