Monday, July 10, 2023 – American actor, Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since he was hospitalized with a mystery “health complication.”

On Sunday July 9, TMZ shared footage of Foxx in a boat on the Chicago River. Foxx appears to be healthy in the footage, and was even waving at cheering fans while onboard with several other guests.

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after suffering a medical issue while in Georgia filming a movie for Netflix starring alongside Cameron Diaz.

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the situation at the time: “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The reason for Foxx’s sudden hospitalization has not been revealed yet.