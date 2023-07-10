Monday, July 10, 2023 – “Snowfall” star, Damson Idris became a victim of a burglary earlier this month, which took place at his home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the alleged thieves broke into Damson’s house in the Los Angeles area on July 3 by smashing a glass door.

While the burglars managed to make off with Damson’s small safe, it turns out that their haul wasn’t as valuable as they hoped.

Sources close to the situation reveal that the safe only contained about $500 worth of belongings, although the exact contents remain unclear.

However, the damage caused by the burglars far outweighed the value of the stolen items. It is estimated that repairing the broken door and other damages will cost around $2,000.

The incident has since been reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, who are currently investigating the crime. They will be reviewing the security footage from Damson’s house as well as any available video footage from neighbors in an effort to identify the perpetrators.

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are actively working to bring the culprits to justice.

The British actor is best known for his role in the hit TV series “Snowfall.”