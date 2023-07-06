Thursday July 6, 2023 – American actor/ singer, Billy Porter has split from his husband Adam Smith after six years of marriage.

In a statement, a representative for the Broadway star, Simon Halls confirmed the divorce, telling PEOPLE that the decision was ‘amicable and mutual.’

‘I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,’ the statement began.

‘The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.’

Halls concluded by insisting there would be ‘no further comment from either parties’ regarding the divorce and that they ask for privacy.

The exes first met in 2009 while attending a dinner party and went on to date for a year before splitting.

They rekindled their love five years later and Porter, 53, popped the question while he and Smith dined in London on December 29, 2016.

Smith told PEOPLE that it was important to Porter that they marry before Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on January 20th.

‘We were discussing, and Billy had actually brought up to me that it’s important for us to get married while [Barack] Obama is still President and before January 20,’ he explained.

Porter added that it was an ‘extension of our activist side’ and that it was ‘important to show the world what our love looks like; it’s important for us to take that stand.’

Porter explained that both he and Smith grew up in homophobic households, where they were long convinced that ‘the sanctity of marriage was not for us.

‘So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away; I’m still trying to find the words to describe it.’

They married on January 17, 2017, during an intimate ceremony at a friend’s Chelsea penthouse in Manhattan, New York.