Monday July 3, 2023 – AC Milan have reportedly made an offer of €20m to sign winger Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal.

According to reports in Italy, Milan are ready to sign Samuel Chukwueze and will contact Villarreal to start negotiations in the coming days.

As detailed by Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, Milan have already reached a verbal agreement with Chukwueze, finding common grounds on both his salary and the length of the deal.

The Rossoneri are expected tomake contact with Villarreal to start negotiating a deal. The Spanish side have set a €30m price tag on the 24-year-old, who has a year left on his contract.

Milan will start talks with an offer of €20m and is willing to raise the figures further through add-ons, while reports in Spain suggest the Yellow Submarine will be willing to sell Chukwueze for at least €25 million plus bonuses.

Chukwueze scored 13 goals and added 11 assists in 50 games for Villarreal across all competitions last season.