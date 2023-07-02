Sunday July 2, 2023 – Actress Uche Ogbodo is of the opinion that abortion is a sin against God and humanity.
She stated this on her Instagram page this afternoon, July 2.
The actress wrote
‘Abortion is a sin against God and humanity. Hmmmm! This one Abortion has been Flying in the Air Since Last week !
ABORTION IS A SIN AGAINST GOD AND MAN!
BE WARNED!”
