Sunday July 2, 2023 – Actress Uche Ogbodo is of the opinion that abortion is a sin against God and humanity.

She stated this on her Instagram page this afternoon, July 2.

The actress wrote

‘Abortion is a sin against God and humanity. Hmmmm! This one Abortion has been Flying in the Air Since Last week !

ABORTION IS A SIN AGAINST GOD AND MAN!

BE WARNED!”

