Friday, 14 July 2023 – Singer Bahati’s producer, Mesesi, has announced that he is planning to marry his fiancé, Judy Lesta, who is in her late forties.

Mesesi and Judy got engaged in February this year and received a lot of criticism because of their age gap.

While Mesesi is 31 years old, his fiancé is 46 years old.

They paid a visit to Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila at their Karen home to seek advice as they plan for their wedding.

Mesesi hinted that they are planning to make Guardian and his wife their best couple during their wedding.

He further said that they learnt a lot from Esther and Guardian during the visit.

“Do you think Guardian and Musila can be the Best couple in our wedding 💍 wedding 💒..??

Paid a visit with my wife @judy_lesta to this amazing couple at their home. There are people you meet and they become more than a family..we wish to appreciate the two @guardianangelglobal and his wife for the warmly welcome we recived…I must say we learnt alot from them …and truly love wins …

As I prepare to make the biggest announcement ever in my life..3 YEARS OF MESESI…I want to appreciate all of you who have shown support to us…may God bless you all…#3 years of Mesesi. ITS TIME,’’ he wrote.

Below are photos of the couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.