Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – A rogue police officer was filmed brutally assaulting a suspected offender at a police station.

Although the suspect did not resist arrest, the cop went ahead and infringed on his rights by physically assaulting him.

A Twitter who shared the video condemned the cop’s actions, noting that the suspect also has a right.

“This Policeman has chosen to take matters into his own hands.

“In the Criminal Procedure Code Cap 75 sec 21 (3) in the Rights of Arrested Persons states that “nothing in this section will justify the use of greater force.

“As you can see the arrested person had fully surrendered and was already at the police station.

“He has not attempted to escape, he has not given any reason to threaten the policeman to give him the reason to physically assault him,” she wrote.

“My question is, are these people who we can rely on? Are these people who we can say and be reassured that they are our protectors if they cannot themselves follow provisions of the Constitution of Kenya,’’ she posed.

The video comes at a time when the Kenyan police force is under scrutiny for using excessive force.

Several people lost their lives while others sustained life-threatening injuries when police used live bullets to disperse Azimio protesters during the last protests.

Watch a video of the police officer filmed assaulting a suspect in the police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.