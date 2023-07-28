Friday, July 28, 2023 – A section of MCAs from the Nairobi County Assembly has faulted Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition leaders for failure to acknowledge the huge losses traders and businesspeople incurred during the recent anti-government protests.

Addressing the media at City Hall on Thursday, Minority Leader Anthony Karanja Kiragu, Minority Whip Mark Mugambi Ronaldo, and Brian Itenya took issue with the fact that Azimio principals, led by Mr. Raila Odinga, only visited families of victims but failed to visit traders whose property was destroyed.

The MCAs said while the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to picket, it should be done in a peaceful manner.

“We are waiting for them to also visit those whose businesses were disrupted by the protest and those whose properties were destroyed,” Mr Kiragu said.

Mr Kiragu cited Eastmatt Supermarket in Kitengela which was looted during the demonstrations, saying the owner needs to be compensated.

The MCA said the case of a supermarket, which was set ablaze in Tassia, also ought to have been addressed by the Azimio leaders.

“We are waiting for them to tell us whether the maadamano was really about the cost of unga, whether it was really about the elections,” he said.

