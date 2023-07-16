Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A middle-aged lady accused of spiking men’s drinks in clubs along Thika Road has been exposed on Twitter.

According to a Twitter user, the suspected ‘Mchele Lady’ is a KDF officer but despite being a member of the disciplined force, she is involved in criminal activities.

She reportedly uses her beauty to lure unsuspecting mem before spiking their drinks and robbing them clean.

See her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.