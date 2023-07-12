Thursday, July 12, 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Esther Muthoni Muteti, famously known as Tata Essy, has left netizens talking after she flaunted her Ben 10 and announced that she is officially off the market.

The aging gospel singer, who celebrated 34 years in the gospel industry a few months ago, wished her Ben 10 a happy birthday and revealed that they are planning to get married.

“Please help me Wish My Tam Tam Happiest Birthday!!! Hii Imeenda.

“Sasa Vitenge Shoneni. Mko na Ruhusa from My ABUJUBUJU,’’ she wrote on her Facebook account.

Netizens could not help but notice that there is a huge age gap between Esther and her soon-to-be husband.

She seems to be following in the footsteps of Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila.

See their photos and compare the age gap.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.