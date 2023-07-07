Friday, July 7, 2023 – Five armed and dangerous thugs have been arrested and a firearm recovered in an operation led by detectives based at DCI Starehe.

The five who are responsible for the cold-blooded murder of a 37-year-old woman on June 26, were rounded up yesterday, following an intelligence-led operation that also included a specialized team of detectives from the DCI Nairobi regional command.

The woman identified as Beatrice Okumu had just closed her Mpesa shop at around 10 pm on a fateful night before three miscreants on a motorbike accosted her.

After ransacking her handbag for money and other valuables, the thugs shot her leaving her lifeless body sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood, before they escaped. Detectives later collected two spent cartridges of 9mm calibre at the scene.

Kevin Oduor alias Mande, John Chege alias Samir alias Chei, Leroy Omondi alias Leon Mutahi alias Issa and Clifford Bogonko, who are also connected to a series of robberies reported in various parts of the city for the past two months, were arrested in the city’s Kayole area 3.

Also impounded was a white motorcycle registration number KMFH 073G belonging to one of the suspects, which was being used by the suspects as a gateway means.

The suspects are currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations, before being arraigned in court to answer to their crimes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.