Saturday, July 29, 2023 – A businessman has lost a brand-new Isuzu FVZ truck to a ruthless gang believed to be behind the frequent theft of lorries in different parts of the country.

The driver of the multi-million truck registration number, KDL 234S, was abducted by the gang in the Ndaragwa forest and tied with ropes.

The thugs then made away with the lorry.

The matter has been reported to the police.

In most cases, stolen lorries are driven into nearby countries, mostly in Uganda, where they are sold in the black market or the parts dismantled and sold as spare parts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.