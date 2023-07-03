Monday, 03 July 2023 – Police in Garissa have foiled an attack that was planned by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.
The operation was carried out by a multi-agency team comprising explosive experts.
They safely detonated the explosives but the militants managed to escape.
“MultiAgency security team operation against #AlShabaab explosives experts in #Fafi, #Garissa, foils planned attack.
“The security team ambushed AlShabaab militants planting IEDs only for them to escape.
“Police safely detonated it preventing a fatal attack,” a statement by police reads.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>