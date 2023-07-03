Monday, 03 July 2023 – Police in Garissa have foiled an attack that was planned by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

The operation was carried out by a multi-agency team comprising explosive experts.

They safely detonated the explosives but the militants managed to escape.

 “MultiAgency security team operation against #AlShabaab explosives experts in #Fafi, #Garissa, foils planned attack. 

“The security team ambushed AlShabaab militants planting IEDs only for them to escape. 

“Police safely detonated it preventing a fatal attack,” a statement by police reads.

