Friday, July 28, 2023 – A randy man went to a popular club in Karatina, Nyeri County that doubles up as a brothel and shared the video on Tiktok.

In the Tiktok video, several sex workers, some in their late forties, are seen parading their flesh to entice men.

He picked up one of the sex workers and secretly filmed his escapades.

They started negotiating after entering the room and settled for Ksh 250.

Looking at the video, you can tell that the harsh economic times have forced women to sell their bodies to survive.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.