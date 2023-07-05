Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – A furious man confronted Kenya Power staff while armed with a machete after they stormed his residence to cut off power.

The seemingly enraged man hurled unprintable insults at the staff and threatened to do the unthinkable to them.

He lamented that he has visited KPLC offices countless times to sort out issues with his electricity bills but his efforts have not yielded fruits.

“How many times have I come to your office yet I have not gotten any help?” the enraged man was heard lamenting in the video.

He painfully complained that he is struggling with the high cost of living and still, Kenya Power employees are making his life a living hell.

He pointed a machete at a Kenya Power engineer who was on top of an electricity pole trying to cut off the power and threatened to slash him.

He dared him to cut off the power if he is a man enough.

The video comes hours after Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was caught on camera assaulting a Kenya Power official at his Kitengela home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.