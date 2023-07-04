Tuesday, 04 July 2023 – A motorist filmed a man stealing from a moving truck along one of the major roads in Nairobi.

He risked his life by hanging dangerously on the speeding truck and stole some fruits which he put in a sack.

The truck driver was not aware of what was happening as he continued with his journey.

The suspected thief seems to have perfected his skills.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling with the high cost of living.

