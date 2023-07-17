Monday, July 17, 2023 – An Instagram influencer identified as Austa has been stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

Ausa’s 26-year-old boyfriend took to social media and confessed to having committed the heinous act.

He claimed that he mistakenly stabbed his girlfriend after a fight.

He further said that he is ready to surrender to the police.

Below are photos of the deceased lady and her killer boyfriend.

