Monday, July 31, 2023 – A young man from Nyalenda is the latest victim of police brutality that saw several people lose their lives and others injured during the Azimio protests.

The deceased man identified as John Best Orindi was captured in a viral video being pulled out from his house by police officers in Nyalenda before being beaten to a pulp.

He faced police brutality despite not being part of the protesters.

He was beaten to a pulp and left to die.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by well-wishers, where he died after being admitted in the ICU for over a week.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.