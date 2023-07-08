Saturday, July 8, 2023 – A cunning lady wanted to test whether her boyfriend is faithful by sending an undercover Twitter user posing as a lady to lure him.

The Twitter user got the attention of the man by sending him a juicy photo.

A conversation started after he got carried away by the hot body and they even planned for a date.

Follow the conversation below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleFashion blunder? – This photo of RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE is trending for obvious reasons – Look down there.
Next articleTrending PHOTOs of a unique wedding where a donkey was part of the groomsmen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply