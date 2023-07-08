Saturday, July 8, 2023 – A cunning lady wanted to test whether her boyfriend is faithful by sending an undercover Twitter user posing as a lady to lure him.
The Twitter user got the attention of the man by sending him a juicy photo.
A conversation started after he got carried away by the hot body and they even planned for a date.
Follow the conversation below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>