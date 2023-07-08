Saturday, July 8, 2023 – A lady has taken to social media to narrate how she survived a kidnapping attempt after boarding a Bolt cab.

The driver reportedly ended the trip before she reached her destination and when she asked him why he did so, he started speeding.

He told her that she was not going to get out of the car and grabbed her by the neck.

She fought back and luckily, a man who was passing by witnessed the commotion and helped her to open the passenger’s door.

When she came out of the vehicle, the driver claimed that the lady had refused to pay him.

However, he was trying to save face after the failed kidnapped attempt.

This latest incident comes barely a month after Erica Gachoka, the daughter of renowned media personality Ciku Muiruri, was kidnapped alongside her friend after boarding a Bolt cab in Westlands.

Watch a video of the lady narrating the horrifying ordeal.

