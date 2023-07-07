Friday, July 7, 2023 – Upcoming Kenyan socialite, Aisha Opisa, is living large and spending money on expensive alcohol as millions of Kenyans struggle to put food on the table.

The flamboyant socialite took to social media and flaunted a bill of Ksh 1 Million which she spent in one of the high-end clubs in Nairobi.

She bought several bottles of expensive liquors whose price can buy a piece of land on the outskirts.

The video sparked reactions among social media users, with some predicting that she will turn into a beggar shortly after wasting her fortunes.

“Na badaye asije hapa na paybill juu tutamkumbusha na hii alcohol bill yake,’’ a social media user wrote.

‘’Meanwhile, some homeless person shivers and starves, within a mile of the club,’’ another user commented.

Watch the video.

