Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – A man said to be a lawyer by profession caused a scene at a city bar after some slay queens turned down his advances.

In a video shared by Edgar Obare, the lawyer is seen in a heated argument with the slay queens.

It is alleged that he was preying on them but they were not feeling his vibes.

He had even ordered beer for them before things went south.

He was heard in the video saying that he won’t foot the alcohol bills incurred by the ladies.

As the argument ensued, a man believed to be part of the management approached him and threatened to throw him out of the club for creating disturbance but he insisted that he won’t go anywhere.

He ordered more beer as one of the slay queens provoked him with insults, calling him broke and ugly.

The video has sparked different reactions among social media users.

A social media user wrote, “The lady probably didn’t know Guinness men ain’t that stupid to be extorted with alcohol bills..Wase wa Guinness probably grew up in eastlando’’ Another user wrote.

“Lawyers are stingy. Period’’.

