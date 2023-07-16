Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A Kenyan workING in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was filmed brutally assaulting her colleague in the middle of the road.

The accused has since been identified as Saumu, a runaway maid (Kemboi).

She confronted her colleague for reportedly trying to snatch her girlfriend.

Both ladies are said to be lesbians.

In the disturbing video which has gone viral, Saumu is seen wrestling her colleague to the ground and repeatedly hitting her head on the tarmac.

Some Kenyan ladies, believed to be housemaids, recorded the video from a distance.

They could be heard screaming and pleading with Saumu to stop beating up her colleague.

A motorist of Saudi origin stopped his vehicle to rescue the helpless lady who passed out after being brutally assaulted.

Watch the video.

Sad video of Kenyan domestic worker killing colleague on the middle of the road in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/pRGsC8Zsnv — sabiny today (@sabinytoday) July 16, 2023

