Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – What was supposed to be a colourful wedding ceremony turned chaotic after a jilted woman turned up unannounced while in the company of her kids and embarrassed her ex-husband, who was exchanging vows with his newfound lover.

In the video, the woman is seen entering the church as the bride and the groom were making lifetime vows.

She moved to the altar where the newlywed couple were standing and started causing drama.

Her kids, who appeared coached, started crying and clinging to their father.

The woman accused her ex-husband of failing to provide for their kids.

The pastors who were presiding over the ceremony tried to calm down the enraged woman but their efforts did not yield fruits.

Watch the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.