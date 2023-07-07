Friday, July 7, 2023 – A pastor is trending after a hook-up lady that he invited to a hotel room and refused to pay after satisfying his manly needs recorded him and shared a video of the embarrassing incident on social media.

She recorded a video demanding payment from the randy man of God and threatened to expose him to his wife.

They have been hooking up regularly for sex, but this time around, he refused to pay her.

The pastor is seen in the fast-trending video trying to cover his face while dressing up as the lady records him.

“I will get you off camera when you pay me’’ she is heard saying as the randy preacher pleads with her to stop recording.

