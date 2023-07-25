Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – A rogue motorist who was speeding dangerously along the busy Mombasa Road fled after hitting a boda boda rider and his pillion passenger.

A heart-wrenching video shared on social media shows the rider and the passenger lying in the middle of the road after the fatal accident.

The reckless driver, who was driving a pickup van registration KCF 410M, lost control of the vehicle while overtaking.

He then sped off, leaving the rider and passenger writhing in pain.

A Twitter user shared the video and hoped that the driver will be caught.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleBack to square one: A LADY shares CCTV footage showing the moment thugs broke into her Wines and Spirits shop in Karasani at night and stole her stock worth Ksh 250,000 (VIDEO).
Next articleDramatic video shows NTSA officials risking the lives of other motorists along a busy highway while chasing after a truck driver – It was like a movie (WATCH).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply