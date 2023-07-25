Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – A rogue motorist who was speeding dangerously along the busy Mombasa Road fled after hitting a boda boda rider and his pillion passenger.

A heart-wrenching video shared on social media shows the rider and the passenger lying in the middle of the road after the fatal accident.

The reckless driver, who was driving a pickup van registration KCF 410M, lost control of the vehicle while overtaking.

He then sped off, leaving the rider and passenger writhing in pain.

A Twitter user shared the video and hoped that the driver will be caught.

Watch the video.

