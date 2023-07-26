Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – A clergywoman, Mildred Okonkwo, has described girls that ask men for transport money after a visit as ‘lazy girls’.

While preaching in church, the clergywoman who is married to popular pastor and relationship coach, Kingsley Okonkwo, asked men not to marry such ladies as they are “useless.”

She said

‘Don’t marry a lazy girl. A girl that will ask you for transport money is a useless girl. Yes! Tell them I said so.’

