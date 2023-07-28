Friday, July 28, 2023 – Renowned actress Jackie Matubia has been the talk of social media after she announced she is single, following her breakup with her celebrity baby daddy Blessing Lungaho.

Jackie said she was done with love and warned men against sliding into her DM.

Before she fell in love with Blessing Lungaho, she was married to a pilot identified as Captain Njogu.

A close friend of Captain Njogu has described Jackie as a psychopath.

She reportedly frustrated her ex-husband, prompting him to walk out of their matrimonial home.

He reportedly woke up one morning and left her with everything in his house, including his Mercedes Benz.

Captain Njogu has since moved on and is expecting a baby with his new wife, who is an air hostess.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.