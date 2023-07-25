Tuesday, 25 July 2023 – Former Kiss TV presenter, Ezekiel Apindi, has sought divine intervention after going mad.

Friends and family of the disgraced TV presenter, who hosted the Jah Rise reggae show when the TV station was launched, visited a local preacher identified as Prophetess Imani for prayers.

A video shared on Tiktok captured the shabbily dressed presenter walking in before kneeling at the altar.

The prophetess started praying for him.

After the prayer, prophetess Imani said she had observed Apindi’s suffering for a while and promised him deliverance.

Imani then removed rubbish that Apindi had collected and stored in his pockets.

However, he picked up some of the items, but the preacher dissuaded him.

Apidi has been living in the streets of Ongata Rongai for the last three years after his landlord threw him out.

He has previously asked Kenyans for help and blamed witchcraft for his miseries.

“Witchcraft has become widespread. They don’t want me to go far, so I am in the streets.

“There is a war between negative and positive energy, but getting help is tricky because there is no proof,” he said in a past interview.

Watch a video of him seeking divine intervention and some of the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.