Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – A Tiktok user has shared a video showing the moment they saved the life of his neighbour who had attempted to take his own life at Pipeline estate in Nairobi.

The depressed neighbour locked himself in the house after he returned home without food for his family and tried to torch the house.

Luckily, the neighbours moved with speed to save his life.

In the video, the neighbours are heard pleading with the man to open the door as his rented house is engulfed in fire.

They managed to get in and put out the fire.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment after sustaining serious burns.

The video comes at a time when a majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

Cases of suicide have increased due to the tough economic times currently being witnessed in the country, even as President Ruto claims that he has stabilized the economy.

