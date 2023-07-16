Sunday, July 16, 2023 – A lady called Oluwabunmi Awolusin has advised men to take care of their wives and children.
In a post shared on Facebook, she mentioned that men need to be responsible towards their families because a day will come when their beer parlor friends will no longer be there for them.
Do you think she is right?
Read her post below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>