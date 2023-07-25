Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro has shared her experience with her husband’s baby mama and painted her as a toxic woman.

Speaking in a Youtube session, Kamene said when she was working at Kiss FM alongside Jalang’o, her husband’s baby mama mobilized her friends to call in during the show to insult her.

“I don’t know whether to say her or the friends.

“There was a time I was with Jalas on Kiss FM and those women would call in during the show just to insult me,” she recounted.

She further denied claims that her husband is a deadbeat dad as alleged by his baby mama.

She claimed he is actively involved in his children’s lives even after parting ways with his baby mama.

He reportedly calls every day to talk with his kids.

“Bonez is a good dad, there is nothing he doesn’t know about his kids including the diaper sizes.

“He talks with his kids every day.

“You need to be respectful. There are real deadbeats,” Kamene said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST