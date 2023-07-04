Tuesday, 04 July 2023 – Detectives probing the murder of 24-year-old Josephine Karimi have arrested a casual labourer, who is suspected to have killed her.
Josephine had just landed a job as a secretary at a Catholic Church association before she went missing on June 28th.
5 days later, she was found brutally murdered and her body dumped in a pit latrine at St Mary’s Catholic Women Association in Embu County.
A casual labourer employed to clear the bushes and do other menial work at the centre was arrested and interrogated.
He took detectives to a pit latrine where Karimi’s body was discovered.
He is being treated as a prime suspect in the macabre murder and would be charged to court once investigations are complete.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>