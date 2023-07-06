Thursday, 06 July 2023 – A businessman was attacked and robbed of Sh 617,000 moments after withdrawing the money from a bank in Narok.

The victim, Musungui Parmuat, reported that he withdrew Sh600, 000 from a bank in Narok and boarded a vehicle to Ewasongiro where he alighted, heading to his home.

He was approached by three unknown men who were in a saloon car of unknown registration and offered to drop him to the Goswani area.

He was handcuffed and threatened with a gun after boarding the vehicle.

He was then robbed of the bag containing the money he had withdrawn, a wallet with Sh17, 000, two mobile phones and personal documents.

He was later abandoned in the bush.

He later went to Mau Narok police station and made the report.

Preliminary investigations revealed that it could have been an inside job.

Police say the racket involves bank staff, rogue police officers and other robbers.

Some of these robbers not only have guns but also handcuffs.

They are also suspected to be having police radios and use different vehicles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.