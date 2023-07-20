Thursday, 20 July 2023 – Fast rising Kenyan filmmaker Stephen Okoth, also known as Ondivow, risked his life to capture the best shots in Kibera slums where protesters engaged police officers in running battles, during the first day of weekly demos organized by Azimio leaders.

The violent demos saw the protesters burn cars and destroy properties as they confronted police officers with stones.

Anti-riot police officers had a hard time trying to restore peace and order in the vast slums considered to be one of Raila Odinga’s strongholds.

At some point, the cops were overpowered by protesters, forcing them to run for their dear lives. Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.