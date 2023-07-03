Monday, 03 July 2023 – A family in Embu is searching for their daughter, who disappeared last week under mysterious circumstances.
Josephine Karimi went missing on Wednesday evening.
She was last seen in Runyenjes, Embu County.
Her family has since reported the matter to the police and circulated her photos on social media as they search for her.
