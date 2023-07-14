Friday, 14 July 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a 5-year-old boy was caught on CCTV shoplifting at Quickmatt supermarket in Nairobi.

The cunning boy entered the supermarket disguised as an ordinary shopper and went straight to the shelves where he picked up a bottle of juice and stuffed it in his clothes.

He then skilfully exited the premises after accomplishing his mission.

You can tell that he is used to shoplifting in supermarkets by just looking at the video.

He was in the company of a woman believed to be his mother.

Watch the footage and reactions from Netizens.

