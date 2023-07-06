Sunday July 2, 2023 – A 6-year-old boy plummeted nearly 40 feet after his zipline harness broke at a Mexican amusement park.

Miraculously the child didn’t die and is recovering after the terrifying fall at Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition in Nuevo León on Sunday, June 25.

Speaking about the incident on Facebook, Family members said that the boy’s harness broke, causing him to plunge into an artificial pool set up below the zip line attraction.

According to Fox News, the young boy was moving across the zipline with an adult when they suddenly come to a stop and the boy fell.

Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as the boy is mid-air before the clip cuts out.

The boy fell nearly 40 feet, authorities told Mexican media.

Family members, who identified the boy as Cesar, said a good Samaritan tourist jumped into the water to help the boy.