Thursday, July 13, 2023 – 30 Saudi Arabian companies have arrived in the country to explore bankable investment opportunities and the establishment of more joint investment projects between Riyadh and Nairobi.

The projects will fall under the Energy, Agriculture, ICT, Telecommunications, Financial Services, Transport, Infrastructure, Tourism, Water, Blue Economy, and Mining sectors.

Some of the visiting companies included Saudi Exim Bank, Saudi Fund for Development, Tadawul, Red Sea Gateway Terminal, Seera Group, and the Grand Mining Group.

Kenya has a high standard of treating investors which has been ranked as 3rd in Africa.

“Here we have over 30 companies valued at over USD 2.5 trillion looking for investment opportunities in Kenya.

“Saudi is a strategic partner for Kenya,” Trade Principal Secretary Abubakar Hassan said.

On the sidelines of the visit, a Kenya – Saudi Arabia Business to Business Forum was held with the aim of forging strategic alliances with like-minded businesses from both countries.

Kenya and Saudi businesses were presented with a platform to unlock new horizons and supercharge their business growth.

