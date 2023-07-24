Monday July 3, 2023 – Operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) have arrested a 24-year-old African for allegedly assaulting his Filipina lover in Novaliches, in the Philippines.

PLTCOL Jerry Castillo, Station Commander of PS 4 (Novaliches) identified the suspect as Chukwukamnene Augustine Chukwujekwu, a native of Nigeria and presently residing at Brgy. Nova Proper, Novaliches, Quezon City.

Castillo said the suspect and the alleged victim have been live-in partners for almost eleven months.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 1:00 PM, Chukwujekwu and the suspect had a heated argument. The said victim claimed Chukwujekwu got irked then choked and slapped her face five times.

The victim sought the assistance of PS 4 operatives who responded immediately and arrested the suspect.

The suspect was charged for violation of R.A. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.