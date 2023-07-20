Monday, July 24, 2023 – A 20-year-old prostitute identified as Mercy Chisiyo from Lion’s Den, Chinhoyi, has been arraigned in court for sleeping with an underage boy.

New Zimbabwe reported that Mercy Chisiyo was apprehended by the authorities after being accused of engaging in intercourse with an underage boy.

The state’s case, led by prosecutor Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, highlighted that the boy had initially visited Mukanya Bar for a musical show. There, he encountered Chisiyo, who was soliciting clients at the time.

The two agreed upon an arrangement, with the boy promising to pay a fee of US$5 for their encounter.

Things however took an unexpected turn after the rendezvous.

The young boy entrusted Chisiyo with his Huawei cellphone as a promise of payment, expecting to retrieve it the following day after clearing his debt. But when he returned to the prostitute with the outstanding money, Chisiyo told him that she has no intention of returning the gadget. This left him frustrated and betrayed. He went on to report the incident to the police.

During the investigation, it came to light that Chisiyo had violated the law by bedding a boy below the age of 16.

The court ruled that her actions were unlawful, leading to a sentence that left her fate hanging in the balance.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, presiding over the case, ultimately sentenced Mercy Chisiyo to six months of imprisonment. However, the sentence was later commuted to 210 hours of community service, giving her a chance to make amends for her wrongdoing.