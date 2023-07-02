Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Two terror suspects who were travelling from Tanzania to Somalia to join the al-Shabaab militia group have been arrested.

30-year-old Sadam Jafari Kitia and 25-year-old Abdirahman Shaffi Mkwatili, were arrested in Moyale after they lost their way to Somalia.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement;

“They were using a notebook scribbled in Swahili to guide their movement from Tanzania to Jilib in Somalia.”

This brings to five the number of suspects arrested in Kenya while heading to Somalia from Tanzania, aiming to join the terror network.

Recently, the police arrested Abdul Saif Salimu, Zuberi Ngare Mtondoo and Seif Abdalla Juma in Garissa while heading to Somalia. The three were also from the neighbouring country.