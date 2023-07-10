Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has moved to set the record straight on the motive behind Raila Odinga’s push to collect 10 million signatures.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Karua stated that Azimio was not collecting 10 million signatures just to impeach President William Ruto contrary to an earlier statement made by Eugene Wamalwa regarding the use of signatures to overthrow the president.

She explained that the gathering of signatures served as a tally of Kenyan citizens who supported Azimio’s protests against the government.

She emphasized that the signature collection provided a platform for Kenyans to express their grievances and disappointments.

“Since there is no place big enough to hold a general meeting of the Kenyan public, we will hold as many meetings as possible across the country.”

“The people will hold their own referendum of signatures. By the time we hit the threshold of 10 million, we will know the majority of Kenyans are speaking,” she stated noting that for a long time, Azimio was seen as not having the support of the people.

Karua noted that by appending their signatures, Kenyans could exercise their will and sovereignty directly.

Karua outlined four key issues that Azimio was addressing in its fight against the government, which included the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023 and the pursuit of electoral justice.

Other issues the coalition was fighting for included; respect for multi-party democracy and fairness in the appointment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission selection panel.

Karua’s sentiments came a day after Fredrick Okango, the Azimio spokesperson, made similar remarks about the ultimate goal of the signature collection.

“We are not seeking for impeachment but for delegitimization and withdrawal of the sovereign delegated powers,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST