Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Adult film-star, Moriah Mills has continued her tweeting rampage against New Orleans Pelicans basketball star Zion Williamson claiming to have a sex tape of herself with the NBA star, that she will release and it will damage his career

Her uncontrolled and frenzied attacks on Williamson started in early June shortly after the NBA star announced the birth of his first child.



Mills, 31, took to Twitter on Monday night, June 19 to reveal Williamson did not transfer money to her account and then said she was going to release the sex tapes “soon.”

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson and he also has them on his trap phone,” Mills tweeted. “Pelicans, trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans! Sex tapes dropping soon.”

Mills went on to claim that Williamson would not win in court because she has proof that he “sent people to threaten” her. She also tagged the NBA and Pelicans’ Twitter account.

She also told his club to sell him before she releases his tapes, saying his light will be dimmed and his career is over.

“Zion can’t win a case against me,” Mills tweeted. “I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he knows this as well. Zion Williamson, I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life.”

She then exposed American musician, French Montana, who is Zion’s friend, for coming to her DM.

She showed screenshots of Montana and Williamson’s chef, Christian Green, contacting her via Instagram.

Mills claimed Williamson was sending his friends to her direct messages as a test to see if she would cheat on him.

See tweets below

Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the fuck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola . Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out 🤡 pic.twitter.com/16NmPZjUNZ — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

The wire transfer still didn’t come through @Zionwilliamson stop playing in my face !!!! — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

Your going to lose everything @Zionwilliamson and suffer for what you did to me 🐅🐅🐅 justice 🕯️📿🪬 🐉 🐯 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

Your going to lose everything @Zionwilliamson and suffer for what you did to me 🐅🐅🐅 justice 🕯️📿🪬 🐉 🐯 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

You will lose all your endorsements if the sex tapes drop @Zionwilliamson !! You about to be traded and rank be lowered and replaced by trey on @PelicansNBA it’s over for you !!! Fat bust — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023

Why you keep sending your friends to my dm @Zionwilliamson to test me Z I never cheated on you not once and me and will never fucked either !!! pic.twitter.com/fFtL2QSpbs — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 19, 2023